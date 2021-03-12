Linda Randolph- Modoc, SC

﻿Mrs. Linda Hearn Randolph went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 7, 2021, at Augusta University. Linda was the beloved wife of 53 years to Billy Ray Randolph and a devoted mother to Keith Randolph and Kellie Kepner.

Linda is preceded in death by Her parents John J. and Estelle Hearn, her brother Ronald Hearn and granddaughter Rachel Gaudet. Linda resided in Modoc, SC. She cherished and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving is her husband Billy Ray Randolph, her children Keith Randolph and Kellie Kepner, grandchildren Taylor Bell (Daniel), Austin Randolph, Clayton Boyd, and Madeline Kepner; brothers Billy Hearn, John D Hearn, Jerry Hearn (Pat); a sister, Cathy Hearn; sisters-in-law, Sandra Peterson and Denise Widener (David); and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org

