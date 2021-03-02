Marion Waldo- Edgefield, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

Edgefield – Mr. Marion Waldo who entered into rest February 26, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Marion H. Waldo, son of the late Effie Waldo Mosley.

Survivors include one brother, Michael Mosley (Bernice); one sister, Deidra Garrett (Paul, Sr.); five nephews, Fredrick Morgan, Cory Morgan, LarCarlos Morgan (Erica), Paul Garrett, Jr., and Jonathan Garrett; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Graveside services were held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Simmon Ridge Baptist Church with Min. Ronnie Young, Sr. officiating.

Professional Services were under the care of G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary 250 Coral St, Edgefield, SC. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com