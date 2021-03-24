W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Patricia Regina Kaltz (May 20, 1932 – March 20, 2021)

Patricia R. Kaltz, wife of the late Kenneth L. Kaltz, passed away peacefully March 20, 2021 at her home in Edgefield surrounded by her beloved children. Born in Michigan in 1932, Pat and her husband of more than fifty years relocated to Edgefield, South Carolina in 1970 to establish Tranter Manufacturing. Together, Pat and Ken raised their family in Edgefield, and gave back to the community that gave so much to them. Supporting Edgefield was a lifelong commitment of Pat, evident in many ways including her support in numerous capacities to Wardlaw Academy. All four of her children and two of her grandchildren are graduates of the academy. She was also a patron of the Edgefield Community Theater for many years and a supporter of the Edgefield Historical Society. Pat took an active role in her community, volunteering for many years at the Edgefield County Hospital. In addition, she owned and operated the business Magnolia’s on Buncombe in downtown Edgefield which featured fine gifts. She truly cherished the friendships made over the years and especially enjoyed playing bridge and golf at Pine Ridge Country Club. Pat traveled all over the world with her husband, making countless friends along the way. An avid bowler, Pat participated for over thirty years in a league in Augusta and attended national bowling championships across the country for many years. A devout Catholic, active member, and supporter of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgefield, Pat was honored to serve as a Eucharist Minister and share Mass with parishioners that were unable to attend service on Sundays. Pat’s legacy is one of love, service, and devotion, which will be remembered by all who were blessed to have known her.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Kaltz and her parents Martin and Bertha Pline of Portland, Michigan. She is survived by three sons, Mark (Susan) Kaltz of Destin, Florida; Jeff (Teresa) Kaltz of Greenwood, South Carolina; Kurt (Dana) Kaltz of Edgefield, South Carolina; and a daughter, Lisa Branson of North Augusta, South Carolina. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren that brought complete joy to her life. Meredith (Frasher) Kempe of San Francisco, California; Dr. Emily Kaltz of Atlanta, Georgia; Callie Kaltz of New York City, New York; Aniah and Kennedy Kaltz of Greenwood, South Carolina; Kenneth and Kay Wiley Kaltz of Edgefield, South Carolina; and Murphy, Patricia, and Hunter Branson of North Augusta, South Carolina. She was especially delighted to be a great grandmother to Anne Lovett Kempe. Pat was one of twelve children in the Pline family, and she is survived by eight beloved sisters and brothers in Michigan. The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to Pat’s caregivers of the last few years, especially Mrs. Mae Bush and Ms. Dorothy Brabham.

A graveside service at the cemetery of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgefield will be held on Wednesday, March 24th at 12 pm. The family respectfully requests all in attendance to the service to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Wardlaw Academy in Edgefield.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

