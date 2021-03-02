Recovery’s New Home



In Aiken, Edgefield and McCormick Counties

February 24, 2021

New Partnership has been awarded grant funding to support long-term recovery from addictions in Aiken, Edgefield and McCormick Counties

Folks in recovery from substance use disorders (SUDs) and their families often need support, and in turn they want to assist others on their journeys.

Responding to these needs and the urgency aroundrecovery services, Aiken Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Services (Aiken Center) was awarded a $75,000 grant to open the Savannah River ROC [Recovery-Oriented Community] in July of 2021. Savannah River ROC will be a partnership between Aiken Center, Cornerstone Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and Community Ministry of North Augusta (CMONA). The new program will offer recovery-oriented, person-centered services in the western Savannah River region of South Carolina: Aiken, Edgefield, and McCormick Counties.

Following the Principles of Recovery, most members of the Savannah River ROC Leadership Team are living in recovery. They will guide the mission, visionand activities as volunteers. Programs will focus on recovery groups, recreation events, and connecting to resources.

Community Ministry of North Augusta (CMONA) will provide Savannah River ROC with comfortable meeting space in its new building at 531 Belvedere-Clearwater Road when the facility opens in summer2021. Leaders anticipate additional sites for ROC activities in McCormick and Edgefield counties. ROC Recovery Coaches will focus on whole-person health, connecting individuals with Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) to treatment and other services to help address the health and social factors which could hinder them from being successful in recovery.

Often, successfully completing treatment and living in recovery takes a team-based approach. Savannah River ROC will use well-trained, well-supervised volunteersto support others on their path to recovery. Together with a number of partners, and in a network that includes vital mutual aid programs, this regional peer-supported care will assist those with substance use disorders and their loved-ones toward achieving their health and wellness goals.

Would you like more information or to learn how to get involved?

Contact:

Terri Jowers, Program Coordinator, Aiken Center

tjowers@aikencenter.org

803-649-1900 ext. 3440

Laurie Fallaw, Director, Cornerstone Alcohol and Drug Commission (Edgefield and McCormick Counties)

864-227-1001

lfallaw@cornerstonecares.org