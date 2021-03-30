Shepeard Holding Several Promotions, Hoping to Attract Donors

Shepeard Community Blood Center continues to have an urgent need for all blood types, especially O Negative, O Positive, and B Positive. In efforts to mitigate this ongoing issue, several promotions have been planned to encourage donors to come in over the next several weeks.

To coincide with the re-opening of Regal Cinemas, anyone who donates at Blood Give In on April 1, or at any ShepeardCenter on April 2, will receive one free Regal movie ticket. Regal Augusta Exchange is scheduled to re-open on April 16.

Donors at Blood Give In will receive several other treats as well, to include a box lunch from Chick-fil-A, a box of Girl Scout cookies (while supplies last), and an opportunity to visit and have a free photo made with the Easter Bunny. This drive will be held at First Baptist Church of Augusta, located at 3500 Walton Way Extension, and will run from 11:00am until 7:00pm.

Additionally, anyone who donates at a Shepeard Center between April 5 and 11 can participate in the Easter “Egg-stravaganza”. Each donor can select an Easter egg, all of which contain prizes, but six eggs will contain Visa gift cards.

All eligible donors are encouraged to come out and donate to help ensure that blood will be available for local patients. Shepeard is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors and all donations to Shepeard remain local. When you donate with Shepeard, you are potentially saving the life of someone in your community!

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. Shepeard is currently following the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and masks are required to ensure a safe experience for donors and staff.

For more information or for an appointment you may contact Shepeard at (706)737-4551 or visit the Shepeard Community Blood Center website at shepeardblood.org.