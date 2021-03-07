Travis Rushton- Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Travis Rushton, age 31, of Johnston, SC son of Darlene and Gene Rushton returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 3, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and Travis’ love for his family and friends, a private graveside service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Johnston, SC.

Travis was a gentle giant and a sweet soul who loved and enjoyed life. He loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was employed bythe Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

Survivors include his parents, his brother, Ryan (Brooke) Rushton, a nephew, Vance Palmer Rushton, a niece, Margaret “Maggie” Wells Rushton, and a very special friend, Brooke Partridge. He was predeceased by a brother, Dustin Robert Rushton.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Berry, 705 Edisto Street, Johnston, SC 29832.

