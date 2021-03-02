Connect on Linked in

Trenton – Mrs. Mary E. Mathis entered into rest Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Mathis was a member of Shaws Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Willie James Drummings of Summerville, SC and Calvin Mathis (Tonya) of Trenton, SC; two daughters, Delores Mealing of Trenton, SC and Joanne D’Antignac (Charles) of Grovetown, Ga; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 6, 2021 on the grounds of Shaws Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating.

Professional Services were under the care of G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary 250 Coral St, Edgefield, SC. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com

Edgefield – Mr. Marion Waldo who entered into rest February 26, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.