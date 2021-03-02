Vaccine Clinic Set for March 9

At Palmetto Shooting Complex

On March 9 DHEC will be hosting a drive thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Palmetto Shooting Complex Pavilion. There are still 225 slots that we can fill with residents of Edgefield County that are 65+ or those that fall in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program. DHEC has agreed to keep these slots open to Edgefield County residents until March 2. At that time they will open it up to the rest of the State.

We need your help getting the word out to the residents of Edgefield County. Most of you know that a large part of the county does not have internet and many seniors do not have access to computers in Edgefield County. This puts them at a major disadvantage when it comes to signing up to get the COVID-19 Vaccine. The fastest way to fill these slots filled by Edgefield County residents is by word of mouth.

Residents of Edgefield County can pre-register for the March 9th clinic and future clinics by calling 803-336-4403 and leaving their name, age, good contact number and zip code. This phone number is set up to receive multiple calls at once and take messages that are sent to email. People are added to the list in the order that they call. Please do not give them my office number unless they have a specific question. DHEC will than call them with an appointment time for March 9th. If we have more than 225 people on the list those who cannot get appointments will be notified of future vaccine dates.

We are also working on a list of residents of Edgefield County that are homebound that wish to get the COVID-19 Vaccine. DHEC defines homebound as: 1)Due to illness, injury, disability, or age, the individual needs the assistance of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker, a wheelchair, or other type of medical equipment to leave their home.2)The individual has a written note from their doctor indicating their health or illness could get worse if they leave their home. 3)Due to functional or cognitive limitations, the individual rarely leaves their home or only leaves to receive health care.

Homebound residents or their caregivers can also leave a message at 803-336-4403 to get on the list for the Homebound Resident COVID-19 Vaccine Program. This program will bring the vaccine to them.

Please share this information with your family, friends, doctors, churches, social groups and any others that you think can help get the word out. DHEC has given us a very short time frame for the March 9th clinic. Lets fill those slots and future slots with people from this area.

The CVS in Edgefield is now offering the COVID-19 Vaccine. People can make an appointment with them by going tohttps://www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/covid-screener/covid-qns You will need the first and last name of the individual being vaccinated, their birthday, full address, a phone number, insurance information and to answer a few health questions.

Suzy Spurgeon, Emergency Management Agency Director