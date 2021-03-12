W.A. Robinson- Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

William Arthur Robinson, 89, formerly of Johnston, SC husband of the late Angela Cooner Robinson entered into rest on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 PM Friday, March 12, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Robinson was born in Oakland, Calif. and was the son of the Harold Arthur and Mabel Henrietta Guth Robinson. He was a Ret. Lt. Colonel with the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean and Vietnam War, and was a beloved father to his children.

Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Lane (David) Trent; and three sons, Gregory Arthur (Amber) Robinson, William Porter (Amy) Robinson, and Joseph Tyler (Jacqueline) Robinson; and seven grandchildren.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.