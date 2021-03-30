Connect on Linked in

Wilbur Benenhaley, 63, of Chavous Creek Circle, North Augusta, husband of Cathy Guy Benenhaley ran into Jesus’s arms on March 28, 2021.

Services will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM before the service at the church. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Benenhaley was born in Sumter, SC and was the son of Eleazer and the late Nina Lee Hood Benenhaley.

Survivors include his wife, his father, and eleven children.

Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.

