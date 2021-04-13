A Letter to Rebel Fans and Family:​​​​​​

Strom Thurmond High School Athletics have a long-standing tradition of excellence. This excellence comes from committed athletes, coaches, supporters, and fans. We have been fortunate to have a supportive Booster Club organization that has directly benefited all of our student athletes. It is my intent, as Athletic Director, to continue to improve and build on our student athletes experiences.

I am extremely thankful for our current set of Booster Club Officers and Members for their dedication to our student athletes. Our booster club will soon begin preparations for the upcoming school year. We have several openings for officers for the upcoming term and we will need supportive dedicated volunteers to help fill these roles. We will be meeting on April 26, at Strom Thurmond High School, in the Field House. The meeting will begin at 6:30 and will allow us the opportunity to thank our officers for all of their efforts and service. At this time, we will also conduct elections for new Booster Club officers.

It is my hope that you will come out on April 26th and consider volunteering for a leadership position. Our student athletes are counting on us to make their sports seasons memorable and meaningful. A supportive booster club will do just that. My vision for our booster club is centered around supporting ALL of our athletic teams and making them all feel special.

I look forward to meeting you all and striving to continue and improve our Strom Thurmond Booster Club.

Thank you & Go Rebels,

Drake Dunlap