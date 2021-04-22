Carrie Mae Mims- Edgefield, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Carrie Mae Booth Mims, 85, of Promise Land Rd., Edgefield,wife of the late Thomas L. Mims entered into rest on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Mims was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late William and Eunice Turner Booth. She was a homemaker and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include eight children, Lois Mims, William Mims, Cathy (Wayne) Hutchinson, David (Sandy) Mims, Julie Mims, Lisa (Monroe) Turner, Mark (Jean) Mims, and Niki (Jason) Cockrell; nineteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three children, Ernest Mims, Tom Mims, and Beth Mims: and two grandchildren, Kevin Mims, and Amanda Turner.

Pallbearers will be her Grandsons.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1843 Hwy 23 West, Edgefield, SC 29824, or a charity of One’s Choice.

