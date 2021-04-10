Edgefield County Young Farmer Association Hosted a Straw Bale Gardening Workshop

On Thursday, March 25th, the Edgefield County Young Farmer Association hosted a workshop on “Straw Bale Gardening” at the Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center Agriculture Building. The hands-on workshop presented by agricultural education instructors Jacob Laughlin and Jeremy Brooks allowed each participant to learn the basics of how to start and maintain a straw bale garden.

After a short presentation on the basics of straw bale gardening participants were given a demonstration on how to set their gardens up before leaving with all the supplies needed to go home and get started with their own personal straw bale garden.

Edgefield County Young Farmer Association will be hosting their next workshop on “Containerized Potato Gardening” on April 22, 2021 at the Strom Thurmond CTC Agriculture Building. For more information on how to register visit the Thurmond FFA Facebook page or email Jacob Laughlin at jrlaughlin@edgefield.k12.sc.us.

Photo: Agricultural Education Instructor Jacob Laughlin demonstrating how you should add your vegetable plants to your straw bale once it has been conditioned.