Evelyn Franklin Cleveland- Ridge Spring, SC

Evelyn Franklin Cleveland, 87, of W. Main St., Ridge Spring, SC, wife of the late G.W. Cleveland entered into rest on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Cleveland was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late Hasting and Onie Rodgers Franklin, Sr. She was retired from Riegel Textile Corp. and a member of Johnston Church of God. The Lord called another angel to her heavenly home. She was a godly lady who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a great mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mrs. Evelyn was a great inspiration to many who knew her and was loved by many. The family would like to give a special thank you to Encompass Hospice.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Curtis) Hallman, and Vera (Jacob) Bair; two brothers, G.W. (Janie) Franklin, and Bobby (Roberta) Franklin; one sister, Orrie Mae Harris; one son-in-law, Leonard Holsomback; three grandchildren, James Holsomback, Chris Hallback, and Morgan Hallman; ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Elaine Holsomback, a grandson, Gregory Hallback and a granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Hallman.

Memorials may be made to Johnston Church of God, PO Box 31, Johnston, SC 29832.

