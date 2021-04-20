Happy golfers gathering for food, fun, and fellowship at aJo-Nathan Foundation golf tournament at Pine Ridge Golf Club.

Special Event Planned for May 1

The Jo-Nathan Foundation celebrates ten years in existence this year and is excited about their upcoming fundraising weekend. The Foundation’s annual golf tournament will be held at Pine Ridge Golf Club on Friday, April 30, 2021 with a start time of 9:00 a.m. This year the Foundation ishosting two-man teams at $80 per person. On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The Jo-Nathan Foundation will be hosting Music in the Vineyard at Three Star Winery in Johnston, SC.

This year’s event will consist of catering provided by Shealy’s BBQ, some wonderful raffle items, and live music provided by Tres Sounds of Augusta, Ga. The Foundation is acknowledging some Humanitarian Award and Emerging Leader recipients during this event. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at www.thejo-nathanfoundation.org, Three Start Winery, or by calling 864-617-6850.

The Jo-Nathan Foundation was established in 2011 to honor the life of Jonathan Devontae Simpkins who lost his life in 1998. The sole purpose of this organization is to invest in the lives of young people through Education, Experiences, and Exposure. The Jo-Nathan Foundation has aided in hundreds of youth in attending a camp of their choice and has also hosted over 400 youth at their annual Be the Change Leadership Camp at Camp Long in Aiken, SC.

​​