Johnnie Jackson – EDGEFIELD, SC

Mr. Johnnie Jackson, III entered into rest Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Viewing was held from 2:00 PM until 5:30 PM Friday, April 9, at the funeral home. The family received guests from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Masks and Social Distancing were observed. All other services were private. He served in the United States Army/Army Reserves for 32 years. He served in the 122ndEngineeer Bn in Edgefield.

Survivors include his mother, Edna Jackson of Edgefield; two sons, Jamell Jackson of Edgefield, and Matthew Keith Jackson of Pennsylvania; one sister, Kathy Privott of Aiken; two brothers, Bobby Jackson of Edgefield and Glenn Jackson (Sherry) of Oklahoma; two grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary was in charge of arrangements