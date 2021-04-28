Johnston Peach Blossom Festival On Tap for May 1

Antonio Hamilton and his family.

Grand Marshal is NFL Super Bowl Player and Former STHS Football Standout Antonio Hamilton; Scholarship Winner is STHS Senior Susan DeLaine “Laney” Willis.

On May 1, the Johnston, SC, Peach Blossom Festival will showcase great entertainment, arts and crafts, food concessions, a parade, games for children, a cruise-in, and much more. The popular Festival is now in its 37th year.

Johnston is proud to present Mr. Antonio Hamilton as the Grand Marshal for the 2021 Peach Blossom Festival. He is a hometown boy who grew up to do big things in his life.

He was born in Augusta, Ga. And lived most of his childhood in Johnston. Antonio attended Johnston Elementary School and graduated from Strom Thurmond High School. He earned a degree in Physical Exercise Science from South Carolina State in Orangeburg, graduating Magna cum laude and excelling athletically.

Mr. Hamilton has played for the NFL for 5 years, 2 years with the Oakland Raiders, 2 years with the New York Giants and 1 year with the Kansas City Chiefs. All of Johnston and Edgefield County watched with pride as he played in Super Bowl LV. Antonio is currently a free agent, entering his 6th season in the NFL.

He continues to support the community where he grew up. In addition to making various homecomings, Hamilton has hosted a youth football camp at Strom Thurmond High School. He and his organization recently presented a donation to a first grade student at Johnston Elementary to help with medical costs for a pending heart transplant.

Antonio is married to Tiara and has two daughters, Aubrey and Olivia. His mother Tracy Hamilton is a Johnston lady. He is a young man who has his priorities in order. We are proud of Antonio and wish him continued happiness and success.

A reception will be held after the parade at Johnston Town Hallfor Mr. Hamilton. Former colleagues, family, and friends are all invited to visit there.

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Premier Sponsor is AT&T. Other Corporate Sponsors are Edgefield County Health Care, First Citizens Bank, J.W. Yonce and Sons, NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield, Dominion Energy, HerlongFord, National Wild Turkey Federation, Bridgestone, KJs Market, SRP Federal Credit Union, and Split Stop.

This year’s Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Entertainment Sponsors are Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, MoorecraftCabinets, Trantech Radiator Products, Regions Bank, PendarvisChevrolet, and Titan Farms.The Festival begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, when crafters and food vendors open.

The parade is held at 10 a.m., and the free entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m., continuing until 4 p.m. A Cruise In will bring in many vehicles for participants to enjoy. The cars will be available for viewing after the parade through about 3 p.m. in the parking lot of All About Performance (formerly Jim Satcher Motors).

To learn more about the Festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at https://johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.