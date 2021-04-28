Stewart Bibbs – Johnston, S.C.

Johnston, SC – Mr. Stewart Bibbs, 69, of 131 Egghouse Road, Johnston entered into rest Saturday, April 23, 2021 at Edgefield County Healthcare.

Stewart was educated in Edgefield County schools before joining the Army in 1970, where he was a Paratrooper stationed at Fort Bragg. For 38 years. Stewart was gainfully employed at Owens Corning Fiberglass where he eventually retired in 2014.

Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie Michelle Bibbs; one son, Stewart Moriarti (Sheri) Bibbs; three sisters, Dorothy Bibbs, Annie Pixley, and Gloria (Ivory) Ligons; two brothers, Hayward (Mary) Bibbs and Leroy (Patricia) Bibbs; three grandchildren, Sidney Bibbs, Ethan Bibbs, and Christian Bibbs; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Robinson officiating.

Professional Services were entrusted to G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com