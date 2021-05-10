Carey Hill Baptist Church and Carey Hill Community Outreach, Inc., to hold Community Job Fair

North Augusta, SC – Carey Hill Baptist Church and the Carey Hill Community Outreach, Inc., is gearing up for its annual Job Fair (in-person and virtual) at the Carey Hill Community Outreach Center located at 1591 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC on Monday, May 10th and Tuesday, May 11th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Job Fair is free and open to the public, but because of CDC guidelines to protect us from COVID-19, an assigned schedule will be offered to the job applicants, to eliminate crowding. More details will be on our website: careyhillchurch.com. All job applicants are asked to register for an assigned schedule. No walk-ins will be allowed to attend.

Job Seekers, who wish to attend the in-person job fair, are encouraged to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume, a copy of their diploma, and patient certification(s).

For more information about this event, please contact Sharon Wells at 706-663-8810 (office), (706) 231-6365 (cell), or outreachministry8810@gmail.com. The deadline for companies and businesses to confirm participation is April 20, 2021.