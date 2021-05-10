“From Your Garden”

Plant Swap & Sale

Extra plants in your garden? Your greenhouse? Too many of something? Browse or reserve a spot for $5 to sell or swap your garden plants, outdoor décor/furniture or handmade garden crafts. This event is scheduled for May 22 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Space is limited, so call or text today to reserve your spot on the lawn of Oakley Park Museum for $5. Lunch is available for $10. Please reserve in advance. Call 803-221-3123.

Oakley Park Museum, 300 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, was a private home completed in 1835 and opened as a museum in 1941. All donations go directly to museum to help us reach 100 years of public outreach and education.