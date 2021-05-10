“From Your Garden”

By on No Comment

“From Your Garden”

Plant Swap & Sale

Extra plants in your garden? Your greenhouse?  Too many of something? Browse or reserve a spot for $5 to sell or swap your garden plants, outdoor décor/furniture or handmade garden crafts. This event is scheduled for May 22 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Space is limited, so call or text today to reserve your spot on the lawn of Oakley Park Museum for $5.  Lunch is available for $10.  Please reserve in advance. Call 803-221-3123.

Oakley Park Museum, 300 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, was a private home completed in 1835 and opened as a museum in 1941.  All donations go directly to museum to help us reach 100 years of public outreach and education.

“From Your Garden” added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.