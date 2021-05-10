Michael R. Kitchens-Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Michael R. Kitchens, 66, of Woodridge Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of Ellen Reel Kitchens entered into rest on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Edgefield First Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC.

Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Kitchens was born in Augusta, Ga. and was the son of Betty McGowan Rhoden and the late Ralph Kitchens. He was retired from Bridgestone, Inc., a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church, and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, two daughters, Michele Kitchens Waters, and Laura Kitchens (Daniel) Bartley; six grandchildren, Kelsey and Caleb Waters and Addie, Mollie, Carrie Ann, and Jamie Grace Bartley; two sisters, Debbie Swearingen, and Pam Hensley.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

