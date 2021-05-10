Sara Cartledge – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Sara Johnson Cartledge, 89, of Edgefield, SC, wife of the late J. Herman Cartledge entered into rest on Monday, May 3, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Berea Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at Laura’s residence. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Cartledge was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late C. Earle and Olena Eubanks Johnson. She was retired owner of Sara’s Beauty Salon and a member of Berea Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Sara Jo (Don) Sherard, and Laura (D’Wayne) McKie; five grandchildren, Tripp, Susan, and Alex Sherard, and Emmy and Sara Beth McKie; three great grandchildren, Harper, Ella, and Corie.

Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, c/o Emma Covar, 508 Bausket St., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.