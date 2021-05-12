School Board District 6 Election

A special election for School Board District 6 will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The two candidates running for this seat are Kaitlynn Lehman and Erik Drylie. Both candidates have children in Merriwether Elementary School. The Advertiser interviewed these candidates in the May 5, 2021 edition, front page.

The following precincts and polling places will be open during this election from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m: Merriwether 1 and Merriwether 2 will vote at Merriwether Middle School, 430 Murrah Road; Trenton 2 votes at the Science Building, Bettis Academy Campus, 76 Nicholson Road, Trenton; or Absentee at Voter Registration Office, 210 Penn Street, Edgefield.