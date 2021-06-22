Bobby L. HollandsworthTrenton, S.C.

Bobby HollandsworthTRENTON – Bobby Hollandsworth, 85, of Trenton, entered into rest on June 18, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Hollandsworth, two brothers, Daniel Hollandsworth (Sue) and Jerry Hollandsworth (Deborah) of West Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2021 at the Trenton United Methodist Church, 119 Wise St., Trenton, SC 29847.

There will be a worship service at 11:15 AM, a luncheon at 12 PM and the memorial service at 2 PM as we celebrate Bobby’s Life into rest. You are invited to attend any or all of these events.

Memorials may be sent to Trenton UMC. Visit the online guest book at shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log RD., Aiken, SC