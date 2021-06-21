Generac Power Systems, Inc. expanding operations in Edgefield County



Expansion will create 300 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Generac Power Systems, Inc. (Generac), a leading global power and energy technology company serving the residential, commercial and industrial markets, today announced plans to expand operations in Edgefield County and create 300 new jobs. This new commitment adds to the company’s initial announcement this year and will bring Generac’s collective total of new jobs in the state to 750.

Founded in 1959, Generac is an industry leader that offers a broad range of power and energy solutions including back-up and prime power generator systems; engine-powered and battery-powered tools and equipment; and solar + battery storage systems.

Located at 30 Industrial Park Boulevard in Trenton, Generac’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand for Generac’s home standby generators and associated energy technologies. The company’s location in South Carolina also serves as a distribution center to customers in the Southeast.

Individuals interested in joining the Generac team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Edgefield County was also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

“Given multiple megatrends at play, including the growing unreliability of the grid and the increasing number of people working and learning from home, there has been significant and strong demand for Generac’s residential power systems. We are pleased to be able to substantially grow our operations in South Carolina so quickly to meet the needs of consumers.” -Generac Power Systems, Inc. President and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld

“Generac’s announcement demonstrates the seemingly unlimited growth of our economy. After establishing operations in South Carolina earlier this year, Generac is already expanding and creating 300 more jobs. We are proud of this expansion and all of the good that will come from it.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The fact that Generac is already expanding within our borders – just months after announcing operations in South Carolina – is a true testament to our business-friendly climate. We congratulate Generac on today’s announcement, and we look forward to our partnership with this great company for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Today’s news is very exciting for Edgefield County. We are grateful that Generac is growing their presence in our county, and we look forward to the great things the future holds in our partnership with them.” -Edgefield County Council Chairman Scott Cooper

“This news is a testament to the hard work that Edgefield County has put in over the years. We are extremely proud that Generac is expanding their new operation in the county, and we wish them continued success.” -Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury

