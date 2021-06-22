Hayward YeldellEdgefield, S,C,

Hayward Yeldell

EDGEFIELD – Mr. Henry Hayward Yeldell entered into rest Friday, June 18, 2021 at University Hospital.

He was born in Edgefield January 12, 1950, to the late James and Endia S. Yeldell.

Heyward graduated from W. E. Parker High School in 1967. Following graduation, he joined the U. S. Air Force where he served as an aircraft mechanic. After completing his service he returned to Edgefield and was employed by Tranter where he retired after 32 years.

He enjoyed grilling, traveling, hosting family functions and entertaining friends. He had many devoted friends, but none more devoted than Richard Parks, Willie Fuller, Lovett Bean, Olanda Morgan and the W.E. Parker Class of 1967.

Hayward leaves to love, cherish and remember the beautiful moments of his life, a loving and caring wife of the home, Barbara Yeldell; four children, Carl (Latasha) Yeldell, Zakia M. Yeldell, Astrid Yeldell, and Elvin (Debra) Jones; four siblings, Myrdis Sheppard, Marjorie Bibbs, Rosa Moreno, and Harold S. Yeldell; grandchildren, Christopher, Malcolm, Jared, D. Rashad, Dominic, Bentley, Stankevis, Nazier, Toreonna, Kimore, and Samarion; Mother-in-law, Emma L. Gilchrist; sisters-in-law, Felicia Gilchrist and Robin Gilchrist; brother-in-law, Robert Gilchrist; uncles, Otis (Johnny L.) Yeldell, Willie Yeldell, and Alonzo Yeldell; aunts, Carrie Yeldell and Clara Yeldell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM today, June 23, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Fred Armfield officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be observed. The service will be live-streamed via the G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Facebook Page. Professional Care has been entrusted to G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com