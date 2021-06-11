Help Arrives

By Sigrid Fowler

​The psalms of David can be read as a catalog of troubles, a list of hardships and many kinds of intense suffering. But in the midst of these complaints, David sometimes takes a quickturn toward praise and thanksgiving. It’s as if help has come even as he’s writing the psalm. These psalms become a strongencouragement to trust God, to put in his hands every distressing eventuality. He will help.

​Psalm 3 begins with the pattern. The first two verses are all complaint, the next two, a surprising reverse. David says, “But you, LORD, are a shield about me, / My glory and the lifter of my head” (Ps 3: 3). What comes next seems almost a template, a pattern to be found in many psalms: The psalmist cries out to God and God answers. David says, “I was crying to the LORD with my voice, /And he answered me from his holy mountain” (Ps 3: 4). Other psalms abruptly change from complaint to sudden confidence: “Give us help from the adversary, / For deliverance by a human is vanity” (Ps 60: 11)then “Through God we shall do valiantly, / And it is he who will tread down our enemies” (Ps 60: 12). In Psalm 30, David puts forward his case in the form of this complaint: “What profit is there in my blood if I go down to the pit? / Will the dust praise you? / Will it declare your faithfulness? / Hear, LORD, and be gracious to me; / O LORD, be a help to me”(Ps 30: 10). The shift that follows, from distress to joy, is so sudden it seems the next breath: “Thou hast turned my mourning into dancing; / Thou has loosed my sackcloth and girded me with gladness” (Ps 30: 11).

​In Psalm 13, a relentless wave of troubles seems to break upon David, but in the last two verses, everything changes. He describes the rejoicing of his enemies then says, “But I have trusted in your lovingkindness; / My heart shall rejoice in yoursalvation. I will sing to the LORD, / Because he has dealt bountifully with me” (Ps 13: 5-6). Psalm 55 is almost four times as long—that many more troubles—but David suddenly breaks into a confident declaration of God’s deliverance: “Cast your burden upon the LORD, and he will sustain you: / He will never allow the righteous to be shaken” (Ps 55: 22).

​Psalm 18 is an extended catalog of details describing God’s deliverance. The opening of the psalm is confident: “I will call upon the LORD, who is worthy of praise.” Then David adds, “And I am saved from my enemies” (Ps 18: 3).Again he says, “In my distress, I will call upon the LORD, / And cry to my God for help; / He will hear my voice out of his temple, / And my cry for help before him will come into his ears” (Ps 18: 6). Addressing God directly, David speaks of adversaries as the trouble he’s dealing with: “He delivers me from my enemies; / Surely you lift me above those who rise up against me”(Ps 18: 48).

​Psalm 22 is a passage we often hear during Holy Week. It seems to describe in uncanny detail the horrors of crucifixion. That this form of execution hadn’t been thought of in David’s time reminds us that David not only wrote Messianic psalms but is also to be numbered among the Hebrew prophets. The thirty-one verses of Psalm 22 can be divided into two parts—the first two-thirds (vv. 1-21) and the final one third (vv. 22-31). The overwhelming impression created by the first section can best be described as horrifying.The first verse is sometimes called the “cry of dereliction”—“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” And there’s no let-up—not till verse 21, which serves as a pivot point: “You have answered me,” David declares, then confidently states: “I will tell your name to my brothers; / In the midst of the assembly I will praise you.” He continues: “You who fear the LORD, praise him . . . For he has not despised nor abhorred the affliction of the afflicted, / Neither has he hidden his face from him; But when he cried to him for help, he heard” (Ps 22: 22-23a, 24).

​It can be argued that Jesus was praying Psalm 22 on the cross. The suffering, which he freely accepted, he did not see as the end. He would rise and bring us with him. The writer of Hebrews declares, “For the joy that was set before him, he endured the cross, despising the shame” (Heb 12: 2). Praying, we are to expect help. David did. Jesus did.

