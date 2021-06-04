James Preston Calliham

James Preston (JP) Calliham, 94, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021.

JP was born September 26, 1926, to the late William (Bill) R. Calliham and Helen Stone Calliham. He was the eldest of seven children. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC. He enjoyed daily Bible reading and playing golf and making his legendary Sunday breakfasts.

JP graduated from Edgefield High School and served honorably in the Army. He attended United Television Laboratories in Louisville, Kentucky, and was an honor student there. As the owner of Calliham TV for over sixty years, he enjoyed helping others and forming friendships along the way. He touched the lives of many and his love for Edgefield was unmatched. He proudly served as Grand Marshal for the Edgefield Christmas parade.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Selena Meeks Calliham of Edgefield; his children, Sharon Calliham Timmerman (Dick) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Bob Calliham (Flo) of Myrtle Beach; Joel McCreery (Beth) and Tyler McCreery of Edgefield, and Darren McCreery (Angie) of Johnston, SC. JP is also survived by two grandsons and five grandchildren plus five great-grandchildren as well as two brothers, Robert Calliham of Edgefield, and Marion Calliham of North Augusta. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Raymond, David and Stoney Calliham and his only sister Frances Calliham West.

A graveside service will be held at Eastview Cemetery on Saturday, May29, 2021 at 11:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Journey Point Church where his grandson Justin Calliham is the Missions pastor: Journey Point Church, 9335 E 58th Dr., Denver, CO 80238 or to the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken SC 29801.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.