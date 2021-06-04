W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Kimberly Anne Laywell Lowe, 52, of Martintown Rd., Edgefield, SC wife of Thomas Bernard Lowe, Jr. entered intorest on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Peace Haven Baptist Church, with burial to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Lowe was born in Augusta, GA and was the daughter to the late Raymond Lee Laywell, Jr., and Judy (Eddy) Reece. She was a retired School Teacher at Merriweather Elementary for 26 years and a member of Gilgal Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, one daughter, Faith Lauren Lowe; one son, Christian Thomas Lowe; and one brother, Ben (Susan) Laywell.

