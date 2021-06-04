Connect on Linked in

S. Meagan Bishop Guy, 37, of Sweetwater Ct., North Augusta, SC entered into rest on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Ms. Guy was born in Augusta, GA and was the daughter of Rickey J. and Anne Hamilton Bishop. She was an employee of Paradise Amusement Co.

Survivors include her parents, one son, Connor Haynes; one daughter, Kylee Bishop; and her maternal grandmother, Pamelia Martha Hamilton.

Memorials may be made to the Charity of One’s Choice.

