Sarah Planer Johnston, S.C.

Sarah Noah Planer was born December 1, 1941, and passed away November 27, 2020, to be with her Heavenly Father.

Sarah was born in Vaiden, MS and is survived by husband, Charles William “Billy” of 57 years, sister Carolyn Graetz (Roger) of New Orleans, LA, brother Billy (Pat) of Southaven, MS, brother Bobby (Christy) of Vaiden, MS, brother Marvin (Marsha) of Madison, MS, son Charles Douglas “Doug” and wife Denae of Temecula, CA and grandsons Worth and Cayman, daughter Susan Phillips of Oklahoma City and granddaughter Channing, and nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly.

The Real Estate business was Sarah’s 3rd love. She received her license in 1979 and won numerous awards and accolades over her lifetime. She sold homes over 41 years and treated her clients like family. She invited Susan to join her and together they became The Planer Team, in 1999.

Sarah’s 2nd love was her children and grandchildren. She was so proud of each one of them, beyond proud of each of her grandchildren and delighted to be called “Dada”.

Sarah’s first love was Billy. They fell in love while Billy was stationed at Keesler AFB in Mississippi. They dated 3 months, were engaged, and married 2 months later on December 8, 1963. When asked her secret to a long marriage, she would simply say you just have to marry the person who’s perfect for you.

The services were held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, OK on December 7, 2020. A graveside memorial service will be held at Mt. of Olives, Johnston, SC on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mt. of Olives Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 425, Johnston, SC 29832 are greatly appreciated.

