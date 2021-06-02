SHEPEARD BLOOD CENTER IN URGENT NEED OF DONATIONS

(Augusta, GA)– Shepeard Community Blood Center has been experiencing an ongoing and serious need for blood products, and is in urgent need of local blood donors as summer grows near. Shepeard is in need of all blood types, but especially O Positive and O Negative donors. Blood donations typically decrease during the summer, but the need for blood products often increases as travel, and oftentimes accidents, occur more frequently.

Shepeard has been dealing with a nationwide blood shortage since Covid-19 cases first started appearing in March 2020, and due to the severity of this shortage, Shepeard cannot call on other blood centers for help. The CSRA’s blood supply is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors. Shepeard supplies blood to several local hospitals including University Hospital, AU Health, Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and Burke Medical Center. Donations to Shepeard go to help patients in need in the CSRA, and every blood donation can save up to three local lives.

During the month of June, every donor will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last, and points to use in the Shepeard donor store.

As a general reminder, donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donations are accepted.