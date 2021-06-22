Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Stanley Louis “Stan” Godfrey, 80, of Eutawville, SC, formerly of Orangeburg, husband to Catherine Lee Walsh Godfrey of 48 years, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM before the service at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC.

Stan was a retired teacher, coach, and served in the Marine Corps.

Survivors include his wife, and many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to a local animal shelter in Stan’s memory.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.