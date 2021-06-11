Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Thomas Drayton Pugh, 49, of Bush Ln., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 14, 2021, at Prosperity Cemetery in Prosperity, SC. The family is at the home of his sister, Catherine Murrell on Bush Ln., Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Pugh was born in Greenwood, SC and was the son of the late Thomas B. and Charlotte Bruce Pugh.

He was an employed farmer.

Survivors include one sister, Catherine (John) Murrell; one brother, Carroll Bledsoe; and a special friend and caregiver, Doris Camp.

Memorials may be made to a Charity of One’s Choice.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.