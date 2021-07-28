Fundraiser for Burton Center

The Burton Center Foundation and the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board are proud to announce the 7th Annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run” will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 on beautiful Lake Greenwood. Please join us for an exciting day of boating to bring awareness of people with disabilities and special needs in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties and funding to help them.

The funds raised by this event will go towards providing for emergencies, wheelchairs, financial hardships, food, clothing, dental care, medical equipment, personal care items, client events and outings.



There will be great prizes, food, entertainment and camaraderie. A Live Auction will also be held.

Registration: at any of the five stops day of event (Break on the Lake; Harris Landing; Moon Landing RV Park & Marina; Lighthouse RV Park & Marina; Skipper’s on Lake Greenwood); by contacting Burton Center, 2605 Hwy 72 221E, Greenwood, SC 29649 or Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 364 Evergreen Skills Rd., Laurens, SC 29360. $20.00 per hand. Winning hand: $700; 2nd best hand: $200 and Worst hand: $100.

If you have any questions, please call Monica Taylor (864-981-1926) Laurens County DSNB, David Burton (864-993-0012) or Teresa Medlin, Burton Center Foundation (864-942-8902).