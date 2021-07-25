W. Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

Mrs. Mattie Katherine Hammond Mathis, 95, of Edgefield, wife of the late Lee Terrell Mathis, Sr., passed away on July 21, 2021.

Graveside services will be held Monday, July 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Haven Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Mathis was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Jack and Ruby Miller Hammond. She was a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church and was a Homemaker.

She is survived by her two sons, Lee Terrell “Terry” Mathis, Jr. (Sharon) and William Hammond “Bill” Mathis (Laurel); her four grandchildren, Melissa Whitlock (Jamie), Jason Mathis, Isabella Mathis and Jenna Mathis; and her great-grandchildren, Thomas Alden, London, Lucas and Lawson Whitlock. She was predeceased by a son, John Edward Mathis.

Memorials may be made to Peace Haven Baptist Church c/o Karen Sanders, 210 North Martintown Road, Edgefield, S.C. 29824.

