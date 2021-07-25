W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Shirley Gregory Winn, 83, of Walker Rd., McCormick, SC wife of the late Joseph E. “Jack” Winn entered into rest on July 19, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Rehoboth Baptist Church 2896 Key Rd., Plum Branch, SC 29845 with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Mrs. Winn was born in Laurinburg, NC. And was the daughter of the late James Thomas and Edna Ethel Long Gregory. She was retired from Edgefield Health Care as the Activities Director and was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.

Survivors include six children, Jimmy Barfield (Wendy), Greg Barfield, Lisa Barfield, Susan Polk (Chris), Debbie Lancaster (Tommy), and James E. “Jimmy” Winn (Lisa); one sister, Peggy Gregory; two brothers, Thomas Leroy Gregory, and Larry Eugene Gregory; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Danny Barfield, and six brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church, PO Box 51, Edgefield, SC 29824.

