State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman Releases Statement on DHEC K-12 COVID-19 Guidance Ahead of 2021-2022 School Year

Columbia, S.C. – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued COVID-19 interim guidance for the state’s K-12 schools ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 school year. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman issued the following statement in response to the guidance. “DHEC has been a tremendous partner for our agency and continues to provide sound public health advice for our students, families, and educators as we navigate the ever evolving COVID-19 pandemic. All members of our state’s education system should familiarize themselves with this latest guidance and schools and districts should implement the appropriate prevention strategies.As noted in the guidance, vaccines remain the most effective tool we have to combat the virus and can ensure our school communities have the safest, most normal, uninterrupted school year possible. I encourage families of vaccine eligibile students to speak with their pediatrician and strongly consider the personal protections and public health benefits of vaccination.”