Bill Jay Johnston, S.C.

Dateline: Johnston, SC

Joseph Jay

Joseph William “Bill” Jay, 93, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.

Born in Saluda County and a son of the late John Alvin Jay and Dolly Grace Ouzts Jay, he was the husband of Doris Jean Smith Jay. Mr. Jay served in the South Carolina National Guard, 122nd Engineer Company in Saluda andwas a retired machinist with Riegel Industries in Johnston. He was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church and a faithful IPTAY member.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Doris Jean Smith Jay, a son, Joseph Alvin Jay (Barbara) of Johnston, a daughter, Millie Jay Clark (Larry) of Johnson, four grandchildren, Lindsay Jay Collar (Justin) of Johnston, Caroline Carpenter Boone (Sergeant First Class Keith A. Boone) of Leesville, LA, Melissa Carpenter Boatwright of Johnston and Callie Keller (Gunnery Sergeant Robert J. Keller) of Hubert, NC and nine great-grandchildren, Brittany Boatwright, Brett Wise, Landon Boatwright, Ava Keller, Caleb Boone, Vivian Keller, Ben Collar, Jack Collar and Samuel Collar.

Mr. Jay was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Earl Jay and a grandson, Jeremy Wesley Jay.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Zoar United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Mayson Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. All that are in attendance are asked to please wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church, c/o Janet Sample, 1237 Yarbrough Rd., Saluda, SC 29138.

