Fwd: PRESS RELEASE: Join Shepeard for the next BGI, Win $100

A recent photo of Shepeard’s blood inventory. The Center is in dire need of O Positive and O Negative blood types.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 8/10/2021 FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Ashley Whitaker, Director of Community Resources, awhitaker@shepeardblood.org (Augusta, GA) – Shepeard Community Blood Center is excited to announce the next Blood Give In Drive will be held onThursday, August 12, from 11:00am – 7:00pm, at First Baptist Church of Augusta, located at 3500 Wheeler Road. Donors will be offered food from Firehouse Subs, Zaxby’s, and Cinnabon, along with being added to a raffle for prizes that will be drawn every hour via Facebook. Prizes include $100 Visa gift cards. Each donor will also receive a 10 percent off coupon to Helen’s Healing Hands, and points for the Shepeard donor store that can be redeemed for gift cards or T-shirts. Blood centers nationwide are in dire need of blood donations, and Shepeard is no exception. Your donation with Shepeard will help patients in our community receive the lifesaving products they need. Shepeard is the CSRA’s local nonprofit blood center, and supplies 23 GA and SC hospitals with blood products. Locally, Shepeard supplies the blood to University Hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Augusta University Health, and more. Please help make sure blood is available for all who need it, when they need it. One donation can save up to three local lives. Currently, Shepeard is in urgent need for O Positive and O Negative blood types. For more information call 706.737.4551 or log on towww.shepeardblood.org to book your appointment.