Jonie McMakin Thomas 44, of Derrick Rd., Johnston, SC wife of Kelly P. Thomas entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, August 2, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Aiken, SC and was the daughter of Patsy Leach McMakin and the late John L. McMakin. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband, two sons, Austin McMakin, and Chase Thomas; one daughter, Rylee Thomas; and one sister, June Burge (Stacy).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

