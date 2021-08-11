Teddie Jean Musgrave from Trenton, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Teddie Jean Day Musgrave, 80 of East Wise St., Trenton, SC wife of Phil C. Musgrave, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Ebenezer Baptist Church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Musgrave was born in Aiken, SC and was the daughter of the late Gene and Enoree Jones Day.

She was retired from Edgefield Public Schools and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, one son, Chuck Musgrave; one daughter, Margaret Green (Eddie); three grandchildren, Christine, Savannah, Charlotte Green; one brother, Butch Day (Diane) and two sisters, Beth Durden, and Cathie Hitt (Bruce); sister-in-law, Sharon Musgrave; and brother-in-law, Bob Musgrave (Connie). She was predeceased by three grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, c/o Brenda Carpenter, PO Box 7, Trenton, SC 29847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.