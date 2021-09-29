Billy Wall Saluda, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

William T. “Billy” Wall, Sr., 72 of Barr Woods Rd., Saluda, SC husband of June Doolittle Wall entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 4 PM Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service.

Mr. Wall was born in McCormick, SC and was the son of the late Walter Virgil and Blandena Timmerman Wall, Sr. He was retired from W.V. Wall and Son Logging, a member of Emmanuel Church in Saluda, SC and retired from Army National Guard. Billy was President of the Student Body at STHS in 1967 and was a 1971 Clemson Graduate. He was a member of society for the advancement of Ag Ed., and an Alpha Gamma RHO, Alpha Zeta, and Sigma PHI Epsilon Fraternity’s, Clemson 4-H, and a member of Saluda Jaycees. His greatest love was spending time with family, friends, and his cattle.

Survivors include his wife, one daughter, Crystal Wall West (Roger); one son, William T. “Billy” Wall, Jr. (Victoria); four grandchildren, R.J West (Kelsey), Ryleigh West, Tenley Wall, and Greyson Wall; one great grandchild, Eldree West; one sister, Dr. Sharon Wall (Dr. Butch Bledsoe); two brothers, Walter Virgil Wall, Jr. (Brenda), and Dennis Wall (Dianne).

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy, Saluda, SC 29138 or McKendree United Methodist Church, c/o Neil Bartley, 102 Faulkner Mt. Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Honorary Pallbearers are Arnold Bryan, Billy Martin, Luke Brown, Carl Doolittle, Jimmy Quick, Joshua Ouzts, and Jesse Ouzts.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Crystal W. West, Bonham Rd., Saluda, SC 29138.

Orange and Purple clothing would be welcome at service.

