Buck Bledsoe, Martinez, GA

James H. “Buck” Bledsoe, 71, of Martinez, GA., and formerly of Johnston, SC, husband of Sharon Sewell Bledsoe entered intoeternal rest on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 17, 2021, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Bledsoe was born in Johnston, SC and was the son of the late Herman and Allie Mae Miller Bledsoe. He was a retired Truck Driver for Serta Mattress Co., a U.S. Army Veteran and he attended New Heights Community Church in Grovetown, GA.

Survivors include his wife, two daughters, Renee Boling (Kenny), and Missy Oglesby (Aaron); one stepson, Richard Wright; seven grandchildren, Kayla, Taylor, Tylere, Katie, Karli, Morgan, and Janie Kaye; ten brothers and sisters, Vera Anderson (Harold), Annette Asbill, Jeannie Lybrand, Larry Bledsoe (Lynn), Kenneth Bledsoe, Ralph Bledsoe, Steve Bledsoe (Bobbie), Tracy Bledsoe, Lynn Willis (David), and Deborah Hipps (Gary). He was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Lisa Wright.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.