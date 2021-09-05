Carolyn Reynolds Clark- Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Carolyn Reynolds Clark, 89, of Clark Rd., Johnston, SC. wife of the late Ralph H. Clark entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 3, 2021, at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC., with burial in Mt. of Olives Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832. Masks are encouraged.

Mrs. Clark was born in Saluda, SC and was the daughter to the late Max and Olivia Dozier Reynolds. She was a retired Textile worker, Dairy Farmer, and a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Ernie Carroll Goff (Sue), and Bobby Ray Goff; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; one sister, Aline; and one brother, L.C. Reynolds. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Sylvia Goff.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.