Gloria Poole Holmes- Edgefield, SC

Gloria Poole Holmes, 53 of Bussey Rd., Modoc, SC wife of John Steven Holmes entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 20, 2021.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Masks areencouraged.

Mrs. Holmes was born in Greenwood, SC and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary Smith Poole. She was a CNA.

Survivors include her husband, four sons, Joshua Aaron Holmes (Sheena), Thomas Eric Holmes, Scott Christopher Holmes, and Clint Daniel Holmes; two grandchildren, Aubrey, and Hogan Holmes; four sisters, Barbara Garrett, Bonnie Richardson, Jo Poole, and Vivian Poole; and three brothers, John, Don, and Tony Poole.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

