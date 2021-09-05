Helen Kimbrough Blalock- Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Helen Kimbrough Blalock, 90, of Edgefield, SC wife of the late William A. “Bill” Blalock entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

Mrs. Blalock was born in Newington, GA. and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Luticia Bazemore Kimbrough. She was a homemaker and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Charles Craig Butler, II (Gloria); three grandchildren, Chase Butler (Stacy), Candy Candler (Chuck), and Chevy Butler (Rachel); six great grandchildren, Haleigh, Spencer, Ella Grace Butler, Sydney Kate, Caiden Candler, and Camdyn Butler.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

