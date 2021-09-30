Ida Williams Herlong- Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

Ida Williams Herlong, 87, of W.D. Herlong Rd., Johnston, SC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am Friday, October 1, 2021, at Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Herlong was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late EB and Ruth Miller Williams. She was a retired secretary and bookkeeper, and a member of Harmony United Methodist Church.

Survivors include five children, Edward Herlong (Betty) of Darlington, SC, Doug Herlong (Connie), Cindy Herlong, and Joan Herlong all of Johnston, SC, and David Herlong (Carolyn) of Aiken, SC.; thirteen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Lunette Christie.

Pallbearers will be Josh Herlong, Douglas Herlong, Jonathen Doran, Andrew Doran, Bart Barton, Dave Herlong, Eddie Barton, and Chris Barton.

Memorials may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, c/o Andy Livingston, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

