Jeanette Horton – Johnston, SC

C. “Jeanette” Williams Horton, 69, of Stretch Drive, Johnston, SC, wife of the late Danny Rex Horton entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Services will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Horton was born in Vero Beach, Fl and was the daughter of the late John Richard and Bula Mae Williams. She was retired from Farm Stone Manufacturing.

Survivors include three daughters Trixie Stevens (Lee), Cindy Widener (David), Crystal Donaldson; three sisters Brenda Sowers, Karen Bedenbaugh, Kimberly Williams; one brother Jerry Williams; three grandchildren, Ashley Lyons, Chelsea Donaldson, Austyn Widener; 2 great grandchildren, Alayna Lyons and Elicia Benthal.

