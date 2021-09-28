New CEO for Self Regional Healthcare

Matthew Logan MD

(Greenwood, S.C.,) The Self Regional Healthcare Board of Trustees announced today that Matthew Logan, MD, will be the next President and CEO of Self Regional Healthcare. His new role will begin December 21, 2021, when current President and CEO, Jim Pfeiffer, retires.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I’d like to congratulate Dr. Logan. The leadership, skill and compassion he has demonstrated during his tenure at Self Regional Healthcare make him well suited for this role,” said board chairman, David Tompkins.

“Matt has deep roots in this community. He has earned the respect and trust of his patients, his fellow physicians, his fellow leaders, and his fellow team members at Self Regional Healthcare.” Mr. Tompkins added, “The search process for the President and CEO was rigorous and we had a number of very strong candidates, but Dr. Logan’s unique set of qualities made him the clear choice.”

Since 2018 Dr. Logan has held the role of Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for Self Regional Healthcare. Dr. Logan has also held a number of additional leadership roles within the organization, including Medical Director of the Emergency Care Center, Chief of Staff, Physician Executive Leader of the cardiovascular service line.

A graduate of Greenwood High School, Dr. Logan earned his undergraduate degree at Clemson University and his medical degree at University of South Carolina. He completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital. Dr. Logan also holds a master’s degree in Healthcare Management from the Harvard School of Public Health.

Jim Pfeiffer, current President and CEO at Self Regional said, “Having worked alongside Dr. Logan through some of the most difficult days we’ve ever seen in healthcare, I can say with confidence that he has the passion, the drive and the skill that’s needed to lead this healthcare system. He truly lives and breathes the mission, vision and purpose of this organization, and I look forward to seeing how Self Regional thrives with his leadership.”

“I’m honored to be given this tremendous opportunity,” said Dr. Logan. “Every day when I come to work at Self Regional, I’m inspired by the dedication, compassion and skill of my fellow team members. Their devotion to caring for our patients is remarkable, and I’m excited to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with them in this new role.”

